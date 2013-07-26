PARIS, July 26 U.S. technology and financial services firm General Electric is to cut 600 jobs in France, mostly at its finance arm, a union official said, seeking to further shrink the division's activities in the wake of the banking crisis.

GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt is stepping up long-running efforts to shrink finance arm GE Capital, which almost sank the whole company during the 2008 meltdown. GE's CFO Keith Sherin was recently appointed to run the division and oversee cutbacks.

"Some 600 jobs will be cut (in France) and the (consumer-finance arm) GE Money division will be the most hit, with 400 jobs cut and 17 out of 27 branches closed," SNB union head Regis Dos Santos said, adding that his union would oppose the plan.

GE France was not immediately available to comment.