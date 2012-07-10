July 10 General Electric Co said it will
invest $70 million in its Schenectady battery plant in New York
as it looks to double production and add 100 jobs there.
The new jobs will take the total workforce at the plant to
450 at full capacity, the company said.
The factory manufactures GE's Durathon batteries, which are
half the size of conventional lead acid batteries but last ten
times longer, the company said.
GE said it has already made an initial investment of $100
million to develop the technology at its Global Research Center
in New York's Niskayuna.
GE shares closed at $20.04 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Monday.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)