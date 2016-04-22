NEW YORK, April 22 General Electric Co is seeing a pickup in sales of healthcare equipment in China, as a crackdown on corruption that had slowed new tenders tapers off, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday.

Power equipment sales to China also are strong, reflecting the country's need to build infrastructure, particularly with natural gas, hydro and wind generators, to meet strategic development plans, CFO Jeff Bornstein said in an interview. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)