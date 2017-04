TABLE-China's March trade with US, EU and key nations

BEIJING, April 13 Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in March. (Monthly balance in $ billion, percent changes year-on-year): For the story on March trade data, click Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports +/- Exports Imports +/- +/- % y/y % y/y +/- % m/m % m/m Japan 12.1 14.1 -2.0 8.5 13.6