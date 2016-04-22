BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
NEW YORK, April 22 General Electric Co reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, topping analysts' estimates, but organic revenue fell 1 percent, raising questions about the company's full-year revenue target.
GE reaffirmed its forecast of annual revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent. Some analysts have said the top end of that range appears difficult to achieve amid sluggish demand for GE's oil and gas equipment and a weak industrial economy.
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.