PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 17 General Electric Co : * CEO immelt says U.S. is probably "best we've seen it" since the financial
crisis * CEO immelt says healthcare business still "key business" for GE * CFO says looking at "very strong" fourth quarter * CEO says Alstom deal regulatory path on track, opportunities for deal
synergies "probably" greater than expected
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.