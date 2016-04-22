UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK, April 22 General Electric Co said on Friday it expects a key revenue measure to rise 5 percent in second half of 2016, including foreign exchange effects, largely on anticipated strength in its power business.
An expected rise in sales of power equipment, especially gas turbines, in the second half will help the company to meet its annual target of 2 percent to 4 percent for organic revenue, which excludes foreign exchange and discontinued operations, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on a conference call. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SINGAPORE, April 13 The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments favouring lower interest rates and tensions over North Korea, while Asian stocks put in a mixed performance amid a raft of regional economic data.