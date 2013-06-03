* CareCredit card carried rate as high as 26.99 percent
* GE to improve disclosures, complaint resolution
By Jonathan Stempel
June 3 General Electric Co has reached a
settlement with New York's attorney general to end a probe into
whether consumers were pressured into using a health care credit
card carrying a high interest rate.
The settlement with GE Capital Retail Bank and its
CareCredit LLC unit adds protections for patients, including
some who were charged a rate as high as 26.99 percent on their
CareCredit cards, the attorney general Eric Schneiderman said.
CareCredit's network includes about 170,000 providers, and
Schneiderman called it the largest issuer of consumer health
care financing in the nation.
The accord resolves part of a probe announced in August 2010
by Schneiderman's predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, into whether
high-pressure sales tactics and other healthcare lending
practices 'were driving seniors and lower-income patients deeper
into debt.
GE and 10 healthcare providers had been subpoenaed by Cuomo,
who is now New York's governor.
Schneiderman said about 65 percent of CareCredit cardholders
apply for the card while in their doctors' offices, when the
application process can be rushed.
He said many thought they had been signing up for
no-interest payment plans directly with their medical providers.
Monday's settlement helps stop providers "charging large,
upfront fees for future services and from glossing over the huge
interest rates associated with CareCredit when promoting the
credit card to patients," Schneiderman said.
GE Capital spokeswoman Dori Abel said the company has
cooperated with the probe, and refunds to cardholders whose
complaints had previously been rejected should be "substantially
lower" than the maximum $2 million that Schneiderman estimated.
The settlement also requires GE Capital and CareCredit to
enhance disclosures, improve training and complaint resolution,
and let patients object to charges above $1,000 that are
incurred within three days of their initial applications.
A spokeswoman for Schneiderman had no immediate comment on
other parts of the probe. GE is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.