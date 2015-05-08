WASHINGTON May 8 General Electric Co has won a five-year contract valued at up to $2 billion to supply helicopter engines to the government of Taiwan and support a number of U.S. military services, the Defense Department said on Friday.

The contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2020, covers work on the company's T700 701D and T700 401C engines used to power the popular Black Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, the Pentagon said.

