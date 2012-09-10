* Board says company should stay the course
* Brookfield says it supports GGP's board
* Shares fall 4 percent after hours
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, Sept 10 The board of General Growth
Properties Inc on Monday rejected activist investor Bill
Ackman's call for the company to consider selling itself, saying
its shareholders would be best served by the company sticking to
its current business plan.
"After reviewing your letters and giving the matters you
raised serious consideration, the Board has unanimously
determined that the best value for all shareholders will be
achieved by GGP continuing to execute on its well-conceived
business plan," the board said in a letter to Ackman contained
in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
After the filing, General Growth shares fell 4 percent to
$19.78 in after-hours trading, down from their Monday close of
$20.60.
Ackman, who runs the $10 billion hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management and has a 10.5 percent stake in General
Growth, urged the mall operator's independent directors to form
a special committee to consider a sale. He was not immediately
available for comment.
"I think it's over really, but you can never say never with
Bill Ackman in the picture," said Jeung Hyun, a portfolio
manager at Adelante Capital Management, which owns General
Growth shares. "I thought there was a possibility that the board
would at least form a special committee."
The board said the company has been delivering better
operating performance, with increases in occupancy and rent and
the start of a redevelopment program.
"We expect that we will be able to continue to grow our Net
Operating Income, Funds From Operation and other financial
measures as we execute our business plan," the board said in the
letter.
The board last week had scheduled meetings with investment
bankers, two sources said, although its reasons for doing so
were not clear.
In 2010, Ackman played a key role in brokering a deal to
reorganize General Growth, which at the time was in bankruptcy.
The investors, which included Brookfield Asset Management Inc
, beat out Simon Property Group Inc, the No. 1
U.S. mall operator, in the race to take control of the company.
Ackman has pitted himself against Brookfield, which owns
42.2 percent of General Growth and has three seats on the board.
Toronto-based Brookfield, a long-term investor with $150 billion
of assets under management, has said it has no interest in
selling its stake. Its stake is capped at 45 percent, according
to SEC filings.
Brookfield Chief Executive Bruce Flatt said in a letter to
shareholders on Monday that a sale of GGP at this stage would be
too early and "undervalue GGP's future potential."
"The premium which could be realized at a future date will,
in all likelihood, be far more significant than what would be
achieved in a sale today," he said.
Flatt added in the letter that "this does not mean we should
never sell."
Last month, Brookfield said it was "not taking any steps to
acquire GGP, nor is it having any discussions with third parties
in that regard."
In October 2011, Ackman tried to broker a deal for Simon to
buy General Growth, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filings last week.
Ackman's plan was for Simon to buy General Growth for 0.1765
in Simon stock, or about $21 a share at the time, according to
the filings.
Simon was not interested in buying General Growth if
Brookfield was not on board. Brookfield, at the time, rebuffed
the arrangement and said it wanted to buy the rest of the
company it did not own, according to the filings. In the end, no
deal materialized.
Ackman is not known for quitting easily and could continue
his campaign, Green Street Advisors analyst Cedrik Lachance
said.
"The ultimate thing that can be done is a proxy fight, but
there are many steps that would be envisioned before doing
something this radical," he said.