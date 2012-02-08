* Q4 core FFO shr $0.29 vs Wall St FFO shr 28

* Affirms full-year FFO outlook

Feb 8 General Growth Properties Inc , the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter earnings rose, helped by higher rents and occupancy rates.

Core funds from operations rose to $279.8 million, or 29 cents per share, up from $230.1 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts had forecast FFO of 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Funds from operations is a performance measure used by real estate investment trusts that strips out the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings and does not include property sales losses and gains. General Growth's core FFO excludes noncash items and some noncomparable items.

For 2012, Chicago-based General Growth affirmed its earlier forecast of full-year core FFO in the range of 90 cents to 94 center per share. For the first quarter, it sees core FFO in the range of 21 cents to 23 cents per share. Analysts had forecast 91 cents per share for the year and 21 cents for the year. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)