* Q3 core FF0 shr 23 cents vs Wall Street View 22 cents
* Company sees FY2011 FF0 shr 93-95 cents
* Sales at tenant stores up 7.8 pct
* Shares down 0.8 pct
By Ilaina Jonas
Nov 9 General Growth Properties Inc (GGP.N),
the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, said third-quarter earnings inched
up, helped by higher revenue from its share of its tenants'
stronger sales.
Core funds from operations rose to $224.2 million, or 23
cents per share, from $223.2 million, or 68 cents per share, a
year earlier, when the company had fewer shares.
The results were slightly ahead of the analysts' average
forecast of 22 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Funds from operations, a performance measure used by real
estate investment trusts, strips out the profit-reducing effect
that depreciation has on earnings. Core FFO excludes noncash
items and some noncomparable items.
Net operating income at the property level, excluding
lower-quality malls the company plans to spin off, rose 2.4
percent but were flat from the prior quarter. Including those,
third-quarter net operating income rose just 1.8 percent. That
trailed the 3.8 percent rise that larger rival Simon Property
Group (SPG.N) posted for the quarter.
General Growth shares were down 0.8 percent at $14.71 on
the New York Stock Exchange, outperforming the benchmark MSCI
U.S. REIT Index .RMZ which was was down 2.3 percent.
Sandeep Mathrani, who took over as chief executive officer
in January, said in August that it would take about 18 to 24
months to reposition the Chicago-based company as an owner of
top-performing U.S. malls and post strong growth.
"I don't think expectations were very high," Keefe,
Bruyette & Woods analyst Benjamin Yang said. "After last
quarter, it was clear it was going to take some time for the
company to get up to speed."
To that end, General Growth has sold 14 properties this
year for total proceeds of $662 million, eliminating $163
million of mortgage-related debt tied to them.
"We are starting to see a battleship turn," Mathrani said
during a conference call with analysts.
For the full year, General Growth forecast core FFO of 93
cents to 95 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates
of 92 cents.
During the third quarter, sales at its tenants' stores rose
7.8 percent to $471 per square foot on a trailing 12-month
basis. That compares with Simon's 9.3 percent rise to an
average of $517 per square foot.
Most Americans are spending cautiously after the financial
crisis, though the rich have been buying with vigor. Clothing
retailer Gap Inc (GPS.N) has said it expects to close about 20
percent of its stores. The leases of 35 Gap-owned stores are up
in 2012 through 2014. Rents at those stores are about $20 a
foot below market rent. If those stores are leased to new
tenants, it could be positive for General Growth.
However, most of the stores that have closed recently are
in lower-producing malls where reletting may be more
difficult.
General Growth also said it has leased two-thirds of the
locations formerly occupied by Borders Group Inc BGPIQ.PK,
the book retailer that went out of business, to tenants such as
clothing retailer Forever21 and others including supermarkets.
General Growth plans to spin off its lower-end retail
centers to shareholders in December, creating a new company
called Rouse Properties. General Growth is expected to incur a
cost of $10 million to $12 million for the spinoff process and
has not yet named a CEO for the company.
At the Rouse malls, net operating income fell 5.3 percent.
"We believe Rouse will not be long-term hold for REIT
investors, given low and declining quality and increasing
likelihood that several of these malls could look like a field
of dirt many years from now," Yang said.
General Growth also has an interest in malls in Brazil,
which saw rent growth of 11 to 12 percent, with an occupancy of
98 percent.
At the end of the quarter, General Growth owned or had an
interest in 167 U.S. malls. About 92.7 percent of the space was
leased, up from 92.3 percent a year earlier.
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) controls
about 38 percent of General Growth, and hedge fund Pershing
Square Capital, headed by William Ackman, has about a 14
percent stake.
