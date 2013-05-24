(Adds details about the building, expert comments and context
about GGP's interest in the market segment)
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK May 24 General Growth Properties Inc
has paired with Brookfield Office Properties Inc
to bid for an expensive New York building in what could
mark the No. 2 U.S. mall owner's entry into a new segment of the
retail real estate market, according to two sources familiar
with the deal.
Bids for the 27-story office and retail building at 650
Madison Avenue, one of the toniest shopping and office districts
in Manhattan, could exceed $1.3 billion, the sources said.
Other bidders include Vornado Realty Trust, one of
the sources said. The decision on the winning bid is expected
next week, the source said.
Eastdil Secured is brokering the sale of the building, which
is owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP.
General Growth, Carlyle and Brookfield declined comment.
Vornado and Eastdil did not respond to requests for comment.
General Growth's interest in the building, which has not
been previously reported, surprised industry executives. The
company has long focused on operating malls and buying the New
York building would mean a foray into what is known in the
industry as urban street-level retail real estate.
Unlike malls whose popularity grew with the rise of U.S.
suburbs as destinations that people typically drive to for
shopping, the New York building has space for a handful of
stores in a shopping and office district in the middle of the
city.
The building is around the corner from the famous Fifth
Avenue Apple store, known for its glass cube entrance. The
current retail tenants include home goods store Crate & Barrel
and Italian designer shoemaker Tod's. Ralph Lauren Corp
has its office, but not a retail store, in the building.
General Growth CEO Sandeep Mathrani, who used to run a
similar business at Vornado, said at a conference two years ago
that he was thinking about adding such urban properties to
General Growth's portfolio of more than 120 U.S. malls.
A real estate industry executive said the strategy makes
sense because high-end retailers tend to have stand-alone stores
in major cities such as New York and Chicago, as well as in top
malls. As an operator of both types of locations, General Growth
would have more leverage in negotiating leases and attracting
tenants.
Joanne Podell, a Manhattan retail real estate broker and
vice chair at Cushman & Wakefield, called General Growth's bid
"a smart move."
"It's a prime space," Podell said. "This is a great way to
establish themselves as serious players. The future for retail
is in urban markets."
The retail aspect also makes the building more expensive.
Google Inc's Manhattan office in Chelsea, which at
nearly 3 million square-foot is about five times the size of 650
Madison, sold for $1.8 billion at the end of 2010. The Google
building has very little retail space.
In comparison, about 20 percent of the 600,472 square-foot
office building is retail space.
Average asking annual rent for retail space along Madison
Avenue from 57th to 72nd streets was $1,509 per square foot in
the first quarter, according to CBRE Inc. Asking rents for
office space in the neighborhood was $102.92 per square foot.
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns half
of Brookfield Office Properties and controls about 43 percent of
General Growth. Brookfield Office Properties owns office
buildings globally. In New York, its largest holding is
Brookfield Place, formerly known as World Financial Center in
downtown Manhattan.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and
Andre Grenon)