Nov 1 General Growth Properties Inc : * CEO says hurricane damage "relatively minor and limited to issues of ceiling

leaks and damaged landscaping" * CEO says all but one of 19 malls closed due to hurricane have re-opened * CEO says we currently expect permanent occupancy to increase at least 200

basis points ending this year at approximately 89 percent * CEO says "for 2013, we have approved and/or signed approximately 60% of the

targeted leasing activity" * CFO says sees Q4 mall noi up about 5.2 percent from last year and co noi,

which includes non-core assets, up almost 5 percent over last year * Sees refinancing 7 loans by end of year at total of $1 billion * CEO says "we are unable to speculate" what pershing square's next move may be * CEO says co did not form an independent committee to review pershing square's

request because "an independent committee is formed when there is something

to consider. there is nothing for US to consider at this stage of the game." * Says sees for the year, we think we're going to be same store noi growth of

3.5 to 4 percent * CEO says has handful of strip shopping centers and predominantly the Colombia

office buildings under contract or in negotiations to sell that could be

completed before the year end * Says those sales could be $50 million to $100 million * Says $5.5 billion in debt give or take in the portfolio that is prepayable,

exluding anything that is maturing soon