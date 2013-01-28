By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 28 General Growth Properties Inc
, the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, said on Monday it purchased
warrants from The Blackstone Group and Fairholme Funds
Inc for $633 million, leaving its main investor, Brookfield
Asset Management Inc as the only holder of warrants.
The warrants were exercisable into 52 million General Growth
common shares at a weighted average exercise price of about
$9.37 per share, General Growth said. The warrants were
scheduled to expire in November 2017. The sale means Blackstone
and Fairholme no longer hold any warrants to acquire General
Growth's common shares.
Shares of General Growth closed on Monday down 0.8 percent at
$19.53 per share.
Blackstone, Fairholme, Pershing Square Capital Management LP
and Brookfield had been granted the warrants as part of their
package to help General Growth exit bankruptcy in 2010 as a
stand-alone company.
Earlier this month, Brookfield acquired about 18.4 million
General Growth warrants held by Pershing Square Capital for
$271.9 million. Brookfield, which owns 42 percent of General
Growth, offered General Growth the opportunity to acquire the
same warrants for the same price. The Chicago-based mall
operator said on Monday that its independent directors declined
the offer.
Brookfield now is the sole holder of the company's remaining
outstanding warrants which are exercisable into about 83 million
common shares of the company at a weighted average exercise
price of about $9.53 per share.
General Growth had 939 million shares outstanding as of Nov.
1, 2012.