BRIEF-Ross stores Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, July 29 General Growth Properties Inc on Monday reported a 17 percent increase in a key measure of quarterly profit, beating Wall Street's expectations, on higher rents, occupancy and sales at its malls.
The company posted second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $267 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $228 million, or 23 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Analysts on average expected FFO of 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and the company had forecast 24 cents to 26 cents per share.
DETROIT, Feb 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has received subpoenas from U.S. federal and state authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 Volkswagen AG has paid $2.9 billion to repurchase nearly 138,000 U.S. diesel vehicles through Feb. 18 in the wake of its emissions scandal, a court document made public on Tuesday shows.