* Q1 core FFO/shr $0.22 vs Wall St view $0.21

* Raises FFO forecast for the year

* Comparable NOI up 4.1 pct

* Comparable tenant sales up 9.6 percent (Adds background, details, investor quote, stock activity, byline)

By Ilaina Jonas

NEW YORK, May 1 General Growth Properties Inc , the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, raised its forecast for the year after posting first-quarter earnings that rose on higher rent, sales and occupancy.

Since emerging from bankruptcy at the end of 2010 , General Growth has been focusing on leasing and culling its portfolio of properties to include only its most productive malls.

During the quarter, company posted a 4.1 percent rise in core net operating, a measure of how well the properties are being run, compared with 9.3 percent for luxury mall owner Taubman Centers Inc and 5.7 percent for much larger Simon Properties Group.

"For two or three years, they really lagged their peers, you would think the rebound would be sharper," said Jeung Hyun, Adelante Capital Management principal and portfolio manager.

The Chicago-based company on Tuesday posted first-quarter core funds from operations of $222.1 million, or 22 cents per share, up from $208.2 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts on average had forecast FFO of 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Chicago-based company had forecast 21 cents to 23 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a performance measure used by real estate investment trusts that strips out the profit-reducing effect depreciation has on earnings and does not include property sales losses and gains. General Growth's core FFO excludes noncash items and some non-comparable items.

During the quarter General Growth spun off 30 weaker malls and bought 11 Sears department stores located in their malls. The company plans to redevelop them.

At the end of the quarter General Growth owned or had interest in 135 malls. Sales at its tenants' stores rose 9.6 percent to $525 per square foot on a trailing 12-month basis.

The growth of its tenants' sales compared with a 13.3 percent jump for Taubman and 11.2 percent increase for Simon.

General Growth's mall portfolio was 93.7 percent leased at the end of 2011, up 0.80 percentage point from a year earlier.

Chicago-based General Growth raised its forecast for the full-year to core FFO in the range of 92 cents to 96 cents per share up from an earlier outlook of 90 cents to 94 center per share. For the second quarter, it sees core FFO in the range of 20 cents per share to 22 cents per share.

Analysts had forecast FFO of 20 cents per share for second quarter and 91 cents for the year.

Shares of General Growth closed at $17.92, up 12 cents and were unchanged after hours.

(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; editing by Gunna Dickson and Leslie Gevirtz)