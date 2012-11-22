ROME Nov 22 Italy's Antitrust authority on Thursday said it opened an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices by several insurers over providing accident coverage to local public transport agencies.

Assicurazioni Generali, Generali unit INA Assicurazioni, Fondiaria Sai and Unipol Assicurazioni are suspected of having rigged public competitions to choose insurers since at least 2005, the authority said on its Web site. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)