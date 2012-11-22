BRIEF-Property For Industry says profit after tax for year of $123.4 mln or 27.42 cents per share
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
ROME Nov 22 Italy's Antitrust authority on Thursday said it opened an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices by several insurers over providing accident coverage to local public transport agencies.
Assicurazioni Generali, Generali unit INA Assicurazioni, Fondiaria Sai and Unipol Assicurazioni are suspected of having rigged public competitions to choose insurers since at least 2005, the authority said on its Web site. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.