LONDON/MILAN Dec 4 Italian insurer Generali has sold 11.6 million shares in roads and airports group Atlantia in a deal valued at 223.4 million euros ($276.17 million), two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The placement was priced at 19.26 euros per share, compared with Atlantia's closing price on Thursday of 19.75 euros.

Books for the deal were fully covered by the time they closed at 1745 GMT, the sources said.

