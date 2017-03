MILAN, April 3 Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday it had launched the placement of up to 12 percent of asset management unit Banca Generali.

In a statement, Generali said the aim was to optimise capital allocation to help improve its Solvency 1 ratio.

The insurer, which currently owns 63.5 percent of the asset manager, said it had agreed a 6-month lockup period regarding sale of additional shares of the unit. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)