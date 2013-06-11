(Corrects headline to Banorte. No change in text)

MILAN, June 11 Italy's biggest insurer Generali has agreed to sell its minority stakes in two Mexican companies to Grupo Financiero Banorte for $858 million as it continues to push ahead with its planned sale of non-core assets.

Generali said it would bag a net capital gain of 500 million euros ($663.73 million) from the sale, which is going to add 4 percentage points to the insurer's Solvency 1 ratio.

With the sale, the Trieste-based company has met more than half of its 4 billion euro disposal target. ($1 = 0.7533 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Stephen Jewkes)