MILAN, June 11 Italy's biggest insurer Generali
has agreed to sell its minority stakes in two Mexican
companies to Grupo Financiero Banorte for $858 million as it
continues to push ahead with its planned sale of non-core
assets.
Generali said it would bag a net capital gain of 500 million
euros ($663.73 million) from the sale, which is going to add 4
percentage points to the insurer's Solvency 1 ratio.
With the sale, the Trieste-based company has met more than
half of its 4 billion euro disposal target.
($1 = 0.7533 euros)
