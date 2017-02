MILAN May 31 Assicurazioni Generali, Europe's third-largest insurer, is considering calling an extraordinary board meeting on Saturday, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The sources would not disclose the agenda of the board meeting. Italian media have been speculating of increasing tensions between Generali's biggest shareholder Mediobanca and Generali's Chief Executive Officer Giovanni Perissinotto.

