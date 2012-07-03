MILAN, July 3 Italian insurance giant Generali
said on Tuesday demand for its 30-year subordinated
bond was more than twice the 750 million euros targeted,
allowing it to repay a similar sized issue at the first call
date on July 20.
Market practitioners had feared Generali could have failed
to honour the call deadline on its 2022 lower Tier 2 bond given
the virtual shutdown of the market for corporate bonds in
peripheral euro zone.
But Generali seized a sudden improvement in market sentiment
following last week's European Union summit to tap investors.
"This successful operation in the current environment of
financial markets volatility testifies for the renowned solidity
and reliability of Generali," said Generali Chairman Gabriele
Galateri di Genola in a statement in English.
