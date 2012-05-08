MILAN May 8 Italy's biggest insurer
Assicurazioni Generali is readying a 30-year bond
which it would look to launch from next week depending on market
conditions, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.
"Generali's results are due on Friday, after that any window
on the market may be good (to launch it)," the source said.
The source said the issue would be a fixed-rate,
subordinated bond, with a call option which would allow the
issuer to reimburse it after the first 10 years.
"I believe the size should be at least 750 million euros,"
the source said.
Generali Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto had said in
March the insurer planned to refinance a subordinated loan worth
750 million euro maturing on July 20.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)