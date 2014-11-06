BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
MILAN Nov 6 Italian insurer Generali announced on Thursday a buyback offer on three series of hybrid bonds to be financed through a new issuance.
The bond series are perpetual fixed and floating notes with first call dates in 2016 and 2017.
The aim is to reduce interest costs over the next few years and optimise regulatory capital structure, Generali said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing