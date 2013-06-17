MILAN, June 17 Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo
is vying with Spain's Bankinter to buy the BSI
private banking unit of Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali
, a source close to the situation said on Monday.
"There are two of them - Banco Espirito Santo and Bankinter
which is moving with Apollo. Both are interested," the source
said.
The source said the deal could close between the end of June
and early July.
Both parties "will offer a bit less than the asking price,"
the source said.
The asset's book value is around 2.3 billion euros ($3.07
billion).
In May two sources said a consortium made up of Bankinter
and U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management was
seen as the frontrunner to buy BSI.
($1 = 0.7492 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes,
editing by Luca Trogni)