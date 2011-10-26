* New BSI chief executive to take over on Jan. 1

* Generali head confirms commitment to BSI

ZURICH Oct 26 Swiss private bank BSI, a unit of Italian insurer Generali SpA , has named a new chief executive to take over from Alfredo Gysi who is due to retire as CEO at the end of the year after almost 18 years at the helm.

Gysi's replacement will be Stefano Coduri, who joined the bank in 1989 and become a member of the executive board in 2004. He will take over on Jan. 1, the bank said in a statement.

Gysi is expected to take over as chairman of BSI in April, 2012 when current chairman Giorgio Ghiringhelli's term expires.

Generali, Europe's third-biggest insurer, has rejected market rumours that it could sell BSI, which managed 74.4 billion Swiss francs ($84.5 bln) of client assets as of the end of June.

"BSI is a strategic asset for the Generali Group," Generali's chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto said in the statement.

"The bank has proven its ability to face the difficult current environment positively, thanks especially to a high-quality team that rose through the ranks within the bank on the basis of merit," he said. ($1=0.881 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)