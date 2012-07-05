LONDON, July 5 Italy's biggest insurer Generali has appointed JP Morgan to sell its BSI private banking unit, two people familar with the matter said, as the company prepares for a strategic overhaul under incoming chief executive Mario Greco.

A former Zurich Financial services executive, Greco will take up his post on Aug 1, after his predecessor Giovanni Perissinotto was ousted in a board-room coup for losing the support of top shareholder Mediobanca.

"I don't think the process will start until after he arrives, but they want to have something ready for him to sell," one of the people said.

Perissinotto was ousted because Mediobanca and other investors were unhappy about Generali's performance. The insurer has been hit hard by the deepening of the eurozone crisis and by its large holding of Italian bonds. Swiss-based BSI is not a good fit for its insurance model.

JP Morgan declined to comment. Generali and BSI could not immediately be reached for comment. (Additional reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto in Zurich)