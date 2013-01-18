LONDON Jan 18 Generali has attracted
three non-binding offers for its Swiss private bank BSI, two of
which exceed 2 billion euros ($2.66 billion), in a deal that
could help the Italian insurer shore up capital to meet new
regulatory rules, two people familiar with the situation said on
Friday.
Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra, a Chinese player and a
European consortium made up of a private equity firm and an
industry rival have made offers and are now reviewing BSI's
accounts, the people said.
Safra and Generali were not available for immediate comment.