BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre says dividend of PLN 0.27 per share
* Dividend of PLN 0.27 per share be distributed from net profit earned in financial year ended Dec. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to clarify currency of share component is 300 million Swiss francs, not euros, in third paragraph)
MILAN, July 14 Generali said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Swiss wealth management unit BSI to Brazil's BTG Pactual for 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.69 billion), thus completing its planned disposal of non-insurance assets.
The Italian insurer said the sale of BSI, which it had acquired before the global financial crisis, will generate a net loss of around 100 million euros but should boost by 9 percentage points the group's Solvency I ratio.
Under the terms of the deal, Generali will receive 1.2 billion Swiss francs in cash and the equivalent of 300 million Swiss francs in Banco BTG Pactual ordinary and preference shares. ($1 = 0.8899 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Dividend of PLN 0.27 per share be distributed from net profit earned in financial year ended Dec. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nifty Warehouse Trust No.2's AUD750 million class A notes at 'AAAsf' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. The transaction is backed by auto loans and leases originated by Nissan Financial Services Australia (NFSA). The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the trust. KEY RATING DRIVERS The r
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 269.2 billion won and revenue to be 7.06 trillion won