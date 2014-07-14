(Corrects to clarify currency of share component is 300 million
Swiss francs, not euros, in eighth paragraph)
* Sale to lift Solvency I ratio by 9 pct points to over 160%
* Generali to book net loss of 100 mln euros from disposal
* Italian insurer completes disposal of non-core assets
* Deal completion expected in H1 2015
By Lisa Jucca
MILAN, July 14 Generali has agreed to
sell Swiss private bank BSI to Brazil's BTG Pactual
for 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion) in cash and stock,
offloading an unprofitable non-core unit and boosting its
financial strength.
For BTG Pactual, the sale means an expansion of its wealth
management business by adding a large presence in Switzerland,
still the world's biggest financial offshore market.
The deal, which Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco called a
"complex transaction", puts an end to Generali's more-than-two
year-search for a suitable buyer for an asset that had lost
appeal in the face of relentless pressure by the United States
and other western nations on Swiss banking secrecy.
The Italian insurer, which had acquired the Swiss bank for
about 1.9 billion Swiss francs in 1998, had hoped to fetch a
similar amount. But in the end it was forced to lower the sale
price and will suffer a net loss of 100 million euros ($136.4
million) from the disposal.
Yet the sale will lift Generali's Solvency I ratio, a
measure of financial strength, by nine percentage points to
above 160 percent, allowing Europe's third-largest insurer to
meet a key target of Greco's business plan one year early.
With the sale, Generali completes an aggressive disposal
plan, selling 3.7 billion euros of non-insurance assets in about
18 months, just shy of its own target of 4 billion euros.
These assets include the sale of a minority stake in a
Mexican insurer last year and the disposal of reinsurance
activities in the United States.
Under the terms of the deal, Generali will receive 1.2
billion francs in cash and the equivalent of 300 million Swiss
francs ($336.81 million) in Banco BTG Pactual ordinary and
preference shares.
The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected
to be completed in the first half of 2015.
JP Morgan and Mediobanca assisted Generali as financial
advisers on the deal.
($1 = 0.8903 Swiss Francs)
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
($1 = 0.8907 Swiss Francs)
(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Jane
Baird)