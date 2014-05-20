BRIEF-Suzhou New District Hi-Tech scraps asset acquisition plan
March 22 Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial Co Ltd
ROME May 20 Italian state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has sold around 50 pct of its stake in insurer Assicurazioni Generali, which it held through its strategic fund FSI, CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said on Tuesday.
Bassanini said at a book presentation that the FSI had been selling its stake at market prices and would continue to do so in coming months.
In April, FSI held 4.48 percent of Generali. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)
ZURICH/LONDON, March 22 Swiss banking software and services provider Avaloq has got a 300 million Swiss franc ($300 million) injection from private equity firm Warburg Pincus in what the group described as a first step towards a potential public listing.
* Sale of Craftsman brand to help satisfy capital needs this year