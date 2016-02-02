MILAN Feb 2 Italy's top insurer Generali has called a board meeting on February 9 to discuss the issue of outgoing Chief Executive Mario Greco, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Greco is leaving Generali to join rival Zurich Insurance where he will start on May 1.

Last week a source said the insurer was looking to pick a new CEO by mid-February.

