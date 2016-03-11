MILAN, March 11 Italy's biggest insurer Generali
was set to name Philippe Donnet as its new chief
executive and Alberto Minali as managing director after its
appointments committee formally submitted the two names to the
board, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Donnet, 55, is the insurer's Italy country head and has been
in Generali since October 2013. Minali is the group's chief
financial officer.
The candidacy of Donnet, once a former manager at French
insurer Axa as well as a supervisory board member at Vivendi
, has been championed by French financier Vincent
Bollore, key shareholder of investment bank Mediobanca,
Generali's biggest shareholder.
Uncertainty following the sudden departure earlier this year
of former CEO Mario Greco to rival Zurich Insurance ZURN.S has
weighed heavily on Generali shares, with the group's capital
base still below that of peers.
The appointments have to be formally announced by Generali's
board, which next meets on March 17.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)