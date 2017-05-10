UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN May 10 Generali CEO Philippe Donnet tells La Stampa in an interview:
* insurer does not need a capital increase at the moment but will consider one if there is a good acquisition opportunity that requires it
* the group "will not be prey" and is ready to grow further
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts