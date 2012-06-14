MILAN, June 14 Italian insurer Generali said on Thursday its newly appointed Chief Executive Mario Greco will join the board from Aug. 1, two months after his predecessor Giovanni Perissinotto was ousted in a board-room coup.

Greco, a top executive at Zurich Financial Group, was appointed at the helm of Europe's third-largest insurer on June 2, but no date had been set for him to start his new job.

Perissinotto had been harshly criticised by some of the insurer's largest shareholders for its weak share price as well as ill-timed investments in central Europe.

Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri is running the company as acting CEO until Greco takes office.

