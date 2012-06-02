MILAN, June 2 The board of Italy's biggest
insurer Generali made a no confidence vote on Chief
Executive Giovanni Perissinotto on Saturday, ending his tenure,
a board member said confirming an earlier Reuters report.
"I hope we've done the right thing," Claudio De Conto told
reporters after the board meeting. He did not say if the board
has appointed Zurich Financial Group's executive Mario Greco to
succeed Perissinotto, as expected.
Another board member, Diego Della Valle who is also owner
of shoemaker Tod's, said he will resign in a protest
against ousting of Perissinotto.
"On Monday, I will inform the chairman of my resignation,"
Della Valle said as he left the meeting at Generali's offices in
centre of Milan.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)