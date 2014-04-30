MILAN, April 30 Generali's Chief
Executive Mario Greco said Italy's biggest insurer is planning
to improve its dividend policy once it has met its key capital
target.
Generali, Europe's third-largest insurer, doubled its
dividend on 2013 but its dividend yield of 2.6 percent remained
below that of major competitors like Axa and Allianz
.
"Meeting the capital target is a priority. Once we have
reached that, we will change our dividend policy and we plan to
improve it," the CEO told shareholders at an annual meeting.
Greco, who is pushing through a turnaround at Generali, is
aiming to improve the Solvency I ratio, a measure of financial
strength for insurers, to above 160 percent in 2015. Greco said
on Wednesday the group would meet this target ahead of time.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Gianluca Semeraro)