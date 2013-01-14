BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Jan 14 Generali, Europe's No. 3 insurer, will achieve a reorganisation aimed at boosting profits and capital without cutting its dividend or shedding jobs, Chief Executive Mario Greco said on Monday.
"Over the period of the plan, we don't at all plan to cut the dividend," Greco told reporters on a conference call, adding that there would be no "significant reductions of the employee base."
Greco, brought in to revitalise Generali's flagging financial performance in August, was speaking shortly after the insurer unveiled a three-year turnaround strategy which includes 600 million euros in cost cuts.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.