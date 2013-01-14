LONDON Jan 14 Generali, Europe's No. 3 insurer, will achieve a reorganisation aimed at boosting profits and capital without cutting its dividend or shedding jobs, Chief Executive Mario Greco said on Monday.

"Over the period of the plan, we don't at all plan to cut the dividend," Greco told reporters on a conference call, adding that there would be no "significant reductions of the employee base."

Greco, brought in to revitalise Generali's flagging financial performance in August, was speaking shortly after the insurer unveiled a three-year turnaround strategy which includes 600 million euros in cost cuts.