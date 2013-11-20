MILAN Nov 20 Italy's Generali said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to sell its Fata Assicurazioni Danni unit, which focuses on agricultural risks, for 179 million euros ($241 million).

The deal allows the Italian insurer to further strengthen its liquidity and capital position and improve its Solvency I ratio by 0.6 percentage points, Generali said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)