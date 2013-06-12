Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
MILAN, June 12 Italy's leading insurer Generali said on Wednesday it faced an estimated net hit of 100 million euros from damage caused by flooding in central Europe, Germany and Austria, where it has widespread operations.
Generali, which has set up a task force of experts to assist clients in the most damaged regions, said it estimates 40,000 claims in the Czech Republic, which was heavily hit by bad weather.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Jennifer Clark)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.