MILAN, March 11 Italy's largest insurer Generali
has named Luciano Cirina', 47, as chief executive of
GPH, the central European joint venture it plans to take full
control of by next year.
Cirina' will be replaced as CEO of Generali Holding Vienna
by chief financial officer Peter Thirring, the insurer said.
Generali agreed in January to pay 2.5 billion euros ($3.25
billion) for the rest of GPH, which it holds with Czech group
PPF.
"The appointment of Cirina' is a first important step
towards obtaining full management control of our central-eastern
holding," said Generali Chief Executive Mario Greco.
Greco added the insurer aims at strengthen its market
position and business profitability in the region.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
