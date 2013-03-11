MILAN, March 11 Italy's largest insurer Generali has named Luciano Cirina', 47, as chief executive of GPH, the central European joint venture it plans to take full control of by next year.

Cirina' will be replaced as CEO of Generali Holding Vienna by chief financial officer Peter Thirring, the insurer said.

Generali agreed in January to pay 2.5 billion euros ($3.25 billion) for the rest of GPH, which it holds with Czech group PPF.

"The appointment of Cirina' is a first important step towards obtaining full management control of our central-eastern holding," said Generali Chief Executive Mario Greco.

Greco added the insurer aims at strengthen its market position and business profitability in the region.

($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Cowell)