MILAN, June 2 Europe's third-largest insurer
Generali said it named Mario Greco, a top executive at
Zurich Financial Group, as its new CEO on Saturday,
after Giovanni Perissinotto was ousted in a rapid board-room
coup.
Ten out of 17 Generali board members voted in favor
replacing Perissinotto, who had been harshly criticized by some
of the insurer's largest shareholders for its weak share price
as well as ill-timed investments in central Europe.
Generali said company chairman Gabriele Galateri will run
the company as acting CEO, "in accordance with the policy set
out in the succession plan in the case of replacement of the
Group CEO," Generali said.
Greco's appointment will take place as soon as he can be
named to Generali's board after leaving Zurich.
A person familiar with the situation said Perissinotto will
remain on the insurer's board.
