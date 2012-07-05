LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - Maintaining a good reputation in the
markets is paramount, now perhaps more than ever. But just how
much does that reputation cost?
Well, the answer, it appears, is the best part of EUR54m per
year if you're Italian insurer Generali.
That is the difference in interest payments between the
10.125% coupon on its new subordinated bond and the level at
which the issue it was designed to replace would have reset had
it not been called (200bp over six-month Euribor). Click on link
for story on deal
Even if you compare it with the prevailing 6.90% coupon
rather than a reset of 2.93% at current rates, that's still
EUR24m. Not as onerous, but still onerous enough.
So, why did Generali choose to go down this route rather
than deciding not to exercise the call option?
Issuers naturally feel the need to keep the buyer base
sweet, a sentiment that is laudable indeed. But times have
changed and even the most recalcitrant investor must have
noticed that.
When Deutsche Bank opted not to call a Lower Tier 2 issue in
December 2008, it sent shockwaves reverberating across the
market. Talk was that some investors had vowed never to buy
Deutsche paper again and there were even rumours of a possible
moratorium of dealing with bank at all.
But time moves on and it hardly looks as if Deutsche was
shut out in the cold in any case.
There are undoubtedly arguments for calling paper that
cannot be quantified purely in monetary terms, from bondholder
mollification to peer group pressure, as fellow insurers fear
what might happen to industry spreads were one of their number
to break ranks.
As far as Generali is concerned, there is also the small
matter of a new CEO being installed in August, the previous one
having been ousted by the board of directors in June.
As a company, it is heavily reliant on bond investors and it
has a wall of maturities coming up in 2014 that will need
refinancing. Playing the long game is therefore perhaps
understandable, but no-one would doubt it comes at quite a
price.