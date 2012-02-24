MILAN Feb 24 Italy's biggest insurer, Assicurazioni Generali reported a 5.5 percent fall in 2011 gross premiums, driven by a sharp contraction in the life segment, it said on Friday.

Life premiums fell 9.3 percent to 46.4 billion euros ($61.8 billion), while non-life premiums rose by 3.1 percent to 22.8 billion euros.

Generali said net inflows in the life segment topped 5.8 billion euros, the highest level in the European market.

"In a particularly stressed financial environment, all of this contributes to keep the group's solidity at an adequate level, and enables us to support the growth of the business using existing resources," Generali Chief Executive Giovanni Perissnotto said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)