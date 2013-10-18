MILAN Oct 18 Generali has set at 107.77 euros ($150) per share the price it is willing to pay to purchase all the shares it does not already own in its unit Generali Deutschland Holding AG.

The squeeze out will cost Generali, which is in the middle of a restructuring of its portfolio of holdings, 228 million euros, which Italy's biggest insurer will fund through internal resources.

Generali said in July it had agreed to buy a 3 percent stake in Generali Deutschland from private investors and then launch a squeeze-out to acquire the remaining 4 percent.

