VENICE, Italy, Sept 22 Assicurazioni Generali hopes to conclude the joint venture deal with Russia's VTB by the end of the year and is aiming to take a majority stake, the Italian insurer's chief executive said on Thursday.

"The business plan (for the jv) was approved by the executive committee today and hopefully we will be able to conclude it by year-end," CEO Giovanni Perissinotto told reporters on the sidelines of the committee meeting.

Italy's largest insurer has been looking at Russia as part of its expansion into central and eastern Europe and other emerging markets, including Asia, in a strategy favoured by financial markets.

Generali took a 1 percent stake in VTB earlier this year.

Perissinotto said the executive committee had also spoken about Mexico but gave no further details.

Asked about the impact of the financial crisis on the insurer's business, he said "our industrial business, insurance, is a business that is giving us satisfaction."

(Reporting By Carlo Saccon, writing by Stephen Jewkes)