VENICE, Italy, Sept 22 Assicurazioni Generali
hopes to conclude the joint venture deal with Russia's
VTB by the end of the year and is aiming to take a
majority stake, the Italian insurer's chief executive said on
Thursday.
"The business plan (for the jv) was approved by the
executive committee today and hopefully we will be able to
conclude it by year-end," CEO Giovanni Perissinotto told
reporters on the sidelines of the committee meeting.
Italy's largest insurer has been looking at Russia as part
of its expansion into central and eastern Europe and other
emerging markets, including Asia, in a strategy favoured by
financial markets.
Generali took a 1 percent stake in VTB earlier this year.
Perissinotto said the executive committee had also spoken
about Mexico but gave no further details.
Asked about the impact of the financial crisis on the
insurer's business, he said "our industrial business, insurance,
is a business that is giving us satisfaction."
