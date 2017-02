MILAN Nov 11 Assicurazioni Generali sees its full year operating result at the lower end of its 4.0 billion to 4.7 billion euros range forecast previously, the insurer said on Friday in slides for an analyst presentation.

In the first nine months, Generali's net profit fell 37 percent to 825 million euros while operating profit was down 1 percent at 3.100 billion euros.

"Confirmed lower end of range for 2011 operating result outlook," it said in a slide. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)