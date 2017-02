MILAN Nov 11 Assicurazioni Generali spA is not changing its policy to pay out 40 percent of its net profit because of weaker nine-month net profits and the financial market turmoil, its chief executive said on Friday.

"Right now I see no reason to change our guidance on dividend. Our board will take a decision" in due course also based on the group's solvency, CEO Giovanni Perissinotto on a conference call.

Chief financial officer Raffaele Agrusti added that Generali's dividend policy is pay out 40 percent of net profit.

On a cash flow target for 2014, the CEO said the target "for 4 billion euros is certainly excessive".

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)