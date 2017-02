MILAN Nov 11 Assicurazioni Generali SpA's solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- has fallen to 115 percent on Friday, from 118 percent at the end of September, a company executive said on a conference call with analysts on Friday.

The margin on Friday is calculated without including the last month's profit, he said.

The margin for both dates is calculated without taking advantage of an Italian regulator rule allowing for the exclusion of impairments on certain investments, such as government bonds, he said.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)